Mike Pence claims that the media is focusing on 1/6 of Trump voters in order to ‘demean’ the 74 million people who voted for him.

The media’s focus on the January 6 Capitol riots, according to former Republican Vice President Mike Pence, is a distraction intended to “demean” millions of supporters of former President Donald Trump.

After Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee, published thousands of pages of internal papers and accused the social media corporation of helping fuel the insurgency by choosing to propagate hatred and misinformation on the platform, the notorious riots have been high on the news agenda recently.

Pence was asked about his relationship with Trump in a Fox News interview on Monday night, months after the two supposedly broke out over the Capitol riots.

“I understand the media wants to focus on one day in January to detract from the Biden administration’s failing agenda,” Pence added. “They want to use that one day to attempt to discredit the character and intentions of 74 million Americans who supported our administration in 2016 and 2020 because they believed we could be powerful and successful again.”

“Look, you can’t spend almost five years in a political foxhole with someone without having a strong bond,” Pence stated when asked about his current relationship with Trump. And January 6th was a horrible day in the history of our Capitol Building, but because to the efforts of Capitol Hill police and federal officials, the Capitol was secured, we completed our work, and the president and I met together a few days later to talk about it all. I can tell you that we parted ways peacefully at the end of the administration, and we’ve spoken several times since then.”

Trump and Pence had a falling out over the Capitol riots, with Trump apparently furious that his vice president refused to try to alter the election results. After losing to Vice President Joe Biden in November, Trump has continued to allege that the presidential election was rigged, despite having no evidence to back up his claims. On January 6, rioting erupted shortly after Trump delivered a speech in Washington, D.C., in which he claimed the election results were rigged.

Protesters shouted "Hang Mike Pence!" and "Bring out Pence!" as they searched the halls of the Capitol Building on January 6, disturbing film shows.