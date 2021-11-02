Mike Pence claims that James Madison convinced him to “buck” Trump’s plan and certify the election.

Mike Pence indicated on Monday that the choice to desert Donald Trump and certify the 2020 election results on January 6 was motivated by Founding Father James Madison.

The former vice president was speaking at an event held by the Young America’s Foundation, a conservative youth organization, at the University of Iowa in Iowa City. According to the Des Moines Register, it drew roughly 500 individuals, the majority of whom were students.

An audience member asked Pence who convinced him “to disobey President Trump’s agenda and certify the votes?” during a question-and-answer session following his speech.

Applause greeted his response, “James Madison.”

For his key role in developing and ratifying the documents, Madison, the fourth President of the United States, has been dubbed the “Father of the Constitution.” He also authored the Bill of Rights, the first ten amendments to the United States Constitution.

After Pence presided over the Senate’s acceptance of the 2020 Electoral College vote on January 6, the same day a mob of irate Trump fans stormed the Capitol building, many of Trump’s supporters turned on him.

“It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to select which electoral votes should be tallied and which should not,” Pence said in a statement released earlier that day.

Shortly after, at a “Stop the Steal” rally near the White House, Trump loudly urged Pence to disregard the Constitution. He stated, “I hope Mike has the fortitude to do what he needs to do.”

As the crowd stormed the hallways of Congress in search of Trump’s vice president and other lawmakers later that day, some of Trump’s fans erected makeshift gallows and screamed “hang Mike Pence.”

Pence informed the gathering that his decision to certify the result was firm.

“I understand the election disappointment,” he stated at the time. “You may recall that I was on the ballot.

"However, you must be willing to carry out your responsibilities. And it's possible that some of you will find yourself in that or a similar situation in the future. And based on the glowing faces I'm seeing around here, I have a hunch you'll be men and women who do.