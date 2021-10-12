Mike Lindell’s latest conspiracy theory is that in Wisconsin, 23,000 dead people voted.

Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow and a vocal admirer of former President Donald Trump, claimed on Monday that 23,000 people voted in the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin using the same prison address.

Lindell, 60, said this in an interview on his personal website, michaeljlindell.com.

“If you can pull up, I’m going to show you guys how 23,000 people voted using a prison address and the same phone number in Wisconsin,” he continued. “And a lot of them turned out to be people who are no longer alive, they just used their names plainly, and they don’t live in Wisconsin,” she says. Lindell did not specify where he obtained the information, nor did he elaborate on which Wisconsin prison he was referring to or how 23,000 people could have used the same voting address and phone number.

Lindell has gained notoriety in recent months for saying that President Trump's 2020 election was stolen from him by extensive, countrywide voter fraud in favor of Vice President Joe Biden. He also contributed to the funding of a number of lawsuits brought by the Trump administration in an attempt to invalidate the election results.

Lindell was seen visiting the White House in the weeks after the election, where he reportedly discussed with former President Barack Obama about declaring martial law. He also stated that he attended Trump’s outdoor rally on January 6 but did not take part in the subsequent storming of the US Capitol building.

Official audits revealed no evidence of major voter fraud in the 2020 election, and Chris Krebs, the former head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA), called it “the safest election in American history.” William Barr, the former president’s attorney general, reiterated this sentiment, saying there was no evidence of wrongdoing.

