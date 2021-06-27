Mike Lindell’s election claims are deemed beyond “reasonable credulity” by Michigan Republicans.

A report produced by a Republican-led committee in the Michigan Senate dismissed MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s unsubstantiated conspiracy theories concerning the 2020 election, stating his allegations were beyond “reasonable belief.”

Three Republican state senators and one Democrat on the Michigan Senate Oversight Committee prepared the 55-page report issued Wednesday. It outlined and disproved a series of false allegations about the 2020 election made by former President Donald Trump and his friends, including Lindell, in an attempt to delegitimize President Joe Biden’s victory.

Mr. Lindell believes that foreign and domestic foes were successful in gaining access to computers containing results at local and county clerks’ offices, as well as the secretary of state’s office. According to the investigation, “in certain situations, the alleged access encompassed the actual tabulators.”

Lindell’s “narrative is ignorant of numerous levels of the actual election process,” the committee continued. It went on to detail the tabulation process, including where electoral data is uploaded and kept, as well as how his allegations can be easily refuted by understanding how the procedures function.

The politicians took aim at Lindell’s claim that votes were tampered with by hackers, claiming that this did not happen and that there is no proof to back up his claim. “At any of these places with which the Committee had contact, no such operations took place,” they stated. The paper goes on to describe how election officials across Michigan have already double-checked and reviewed the 2020 election results, finding no significant errors.

“In addition, clerks in these counties conducted random hand recounts in various precincts or townships and discovered no change in the official canvass findings. Other clerks re-tabulated the entire county and discovered no changes. If these actions do not contradict Mr. Lindell’s claims, it means that all of the clerks secretly or accidentally chose precincts or townships that were not engaged in the hack his experts allege occurred, or that they permitted their tabulators to be hacked. The Committee concludes that this is “beyond any statistical or reasonable credulity,” according to the legislators.

