Mike Lindell promises that a ‘Cyber Symposium’ on Election Fraud will ‘Change History,’ and that Trump will be reinstated.

Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, claims that his next “cyber symposium” in August would “alter history” by revealing evidence of election fraud that will lead to former President Donald Trump’s loss in November 2020.

The notorious conspiracy theorist and Trump supporter has stated numerous times that he had proof that Trump will win the 2020 election. These false allegations, which were propagated by the former president and many of his supporters, have been carefully investigated and disproved. Lindell, on the other hand, continues to travel around the country and attend rallies where tens of thousands of people appear to believe the baseless charges.

Lindell said he has “manifested” into an American patriot during a Saturday session of War Room, a podcast hosted by former Trump administration official Steve Bannon. The businessman stated, “Everyone has been coming up to me and saying, ‘You’re our hope,’ and all these things.” “And I’m thinking to myself, ‘You know, God provided me with a great platform for such a time as this,’ and that’s how I see it.”

Lindell claimed he’ll release more specifics regarding a “cyber symposium” to expose election fraud this weekend on Independence Day, which he called “very meaningful.” He earlier stated that the event would take place on the 10th, 11th, and 12th of August.

“This is going to transform the world,” says the narrator. It’ll change everything, you know, and it’ll reveal that this election was rigged,” Lindell asserted. “And right now, we’re fighting communism and the CCP [Chinese Communist Party], as well as huge government and everything.” China, according to the businessman, rigged the election.

“We’re going to show you everything!” We’re going to reveal it all!” the Trump supporter exclaimed, saying that his symposium would “save the country.” Legal experts and the media, according to the MyPillow CEO, are “already criticizing” his upcoming symposium and supposed evidence.

“These three days in August will alter the course of history. We’ll say, ‘Here it is,’ and everyone will look at it and tell me, ‘You can’t edit these packet captures, they’re permanently frozen in time,'” Lindell explained. The mogul went on to declare that he will provide “at least three ways” in which Trump could be reinstated as president.

Computer. This is a condensed version of the information.