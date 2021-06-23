Mike Lindell predicts Donald Trump will return to the White House ‘by this fall, for sure.’

Former Republican President Donald Trump will be reinstalled to the presidency “by fall, for sure,” according to MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

Lindell made his remarks during a Friday lecture at the Tampa, Florida-based Health and Freedom Conference. Lindell said during his address that his planned “cyber symposium” in July will expose new evidence that voting machine fraud—allegedly sponsored by China—stole Trump’s 2020 election.

According to Lindell, this evidence will persuade the Supreme Court to vote unanimously to restore Trump to office by the autumn.

“We’re bringing in all the cyber guys,” says the narrator. They’ll be there, and we’ll bring all of the media with us. What a notion, maybe even Fox will show up,” Lindell said of his symposium. “Then we’ll invite all senators, governors—even the corrupt ones, like Republican Georgia Governor Brian Kemp—legislators, secretaries of state, and every other government figure who wants to be there.”

According to Lindell, the “cyber guys”—technical experts who are Certified Information Systems Security Professionals—will present “packet captures” proving that votes were flipped from Trump to the election winner, Democratic Vice President Joe Biden.

Computer data files called “packet captures” are taken from a precise point of network activity. These packets can then be studied afterwards to better understand network behavior. The “cyber people,” according to Lindell, will utilize the packet captures to illustrate how many votes were flipped in various sections of the country.

Lindell went on to say, “It’ll be a global event.” “Millions of people will see it. And those Supreme Court justices are going to look at it then, and they’re going to go 9-0 that this country was attacked. The election is going to come down. Donald Trump will be in office by this fall, for sure.”

Lindell has made similarly baseless claims many times in the past. In early June, he said that Trump will reassume his role as president in August (a month that falls in the summer).

At the time, Lindell said Trump’s return to the White House would occur either through Supreme Court rulings or “two other bonus pathways” involving vote audits in states that Trump lost in 2020. One such audit is currently underway in Maricopa County, Arizona.

However, constitutional law doesn't support Lindell's prediction, according.