Mike Lindell postpones the ‘Cyber Symposium’ after claiming to have been hacked.

Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, said on Tuesday that he had been the victim of a cyber attack, which had forced him to postpone the start of his “cyber symposium.”

“The entire technology was attacked,” Lindell told a live audience in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, who had assembled to attend the symposium.

He said, “We need to get the message out because they obstructed the issue.” But this is a portion of what I’ll be discussing today. This is the deception. This is the most complete cover-up in history.”

On Tuesday, the three-day streaming extravaganza was set to begin. Lindell’s newest attempt to promote his debunked conspiracy theories that the 2020 US presidential election will be stolen from US President Donald Trump is the symposium.

On Lindell’s new social media site FrankSpeech.com, the “cyber symposium,” as he named it, was planned to be live-streamed for 72 hours straight. Lindell sponsored a significant deal on MyPillow products on the platform to help promote the event and FrankSpeech.

Lindell said in the run-up to the symposium that he would provide evidence that China hacked the election in order for Vice President Joe Biden to beat Trump.

Lindell earlier indicated that the gathering would be attended by cyber professionals, lawmakers, and members of the media.

This is a breaking story that will be updated as more information becomes available.