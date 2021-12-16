Mike Lindell plans to spend “whatever it takes” to prove Trump won the 2020 election, having already spent $25 million.

Lindell, a fervent Trump supporter, has been a leading proponent of the debunked allegation that President Joe Biden’s election was “stolen.” He has alleged that China hacked the election to prevent Trump from winning, but the “evidence” he has brought forward has been consistently debunked by cybersecurity and election experts. Despite this, the businessman intends to continue campaigning for Trump and spend his money in the process.

“Because there is no tomorrow, I shall continue to waste it. We’re going to lose our country. We simply have two options: either amend it before the 2022 election, or lose our country for good. I’m going to spend every penny I have “In an interview released Thursday morning, Lindell told CNBC.

He declared, “I will spend whatever it takes,” claiming to have already spent $25 million.

Despite the statements of Lindell and Trump, no evidence has surfaced to back up their concerns about the 2020 election. Hundreds of election challenge cases filed by Trump and his supporters have been dismissed by state and federal courts. The legal challenges have been dismissed by judges nominated by the former president and other Republicans.

Last December, former Attorney General William Barr, widely regarded as one of Trump’s most loyal Cabinet members, claimed there was “no evidence” of election fraud that would change the results. After ordering the Justice Department to look into claims of widespread voter fraud, Barr made the assertion. Biden’s triumph has also been upheld by audits and recounts in crucial battleground states.

Lindell, on the other hand, has not been intimidated by Biden’s victory. Instead, he’s been touring the country, speaking at pro-Trump rallies and spreading Trump’s bogus claims of widespread fraud. He told CNBC that the $25 million he’s spent so far has gone toward his August cyber-symposium, lawyers, and cyber-investigators. The defamation action he faces from Dominion Voting Systems has cost the My Pillow CEO $500,000 in legal fees, according to him.

Lindell told CNBC that he and other organizations with similar missions are working together.