Mike Lindell Places an Ad on Fox News Two Months After Slamming and Boycotting the Network.

Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, has aired an ad on Fox News, two months after pulling all of his commercials from the right-wing news network.

Lindell added in the ad, “Cancel culture has harmed not only myself and MyPillow, but millions of you out there.” “As a thank you for your support, I’m providing some of the greatest pricing I’ve ever had on my pillows, including this exclusive bundle.”

He then proceeds to promote his book, What Are the Odds: From Crack Addict to CEO, as well as five pillows with “Children’s Bible Stories.” The Garden of Eden, Noah’s Ark, Daniel and the Lion’s Den, the Birth of Christ, and Jonah and the Whale are all featured on the two-sided pillows with full-color drawings and text.

He claims that the goods are normally $219 each, but that they can be purchased together for $99.

“I feel that my tale will inspire and give hope to everyone,” he said. “By the time you finish reading this book, you will think that anything is possible with God.”

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell complains that “cancel culture has not only harmed myself and MyPillow, but millions of you out there” in his return to Fox News airways after a two-month break because he was angry they didn’t run his “cyber symposium” advertisements. pic.twitter.com/UX2ZM112ai

Lindell was a frequent advertiser on Fox News during Donald Trump’s administration, and he spoke to the network as a trusted friend of the president.

Lindell went on the network regularly after the 2020 presidential campaign to propagate unsubstantiated assertions that voting machines were used to rig the election against Trump.

Dominion Voting Systems sued Lindell and Fox News for defamation in the amount of $1.3 billion. Lindell countersued for $1.6 billion, saying that their case infringed on his right to free speech under the Constitution.

An ad for Lindell’s August cyber-symposium was rejected by Fox News on July 30. Lindell said that his cyber symposium would prove rampant voter fraud in the 2020 election. He claimed that the evidence would persuade the Supreme Court to return Trump as president by the end of the year.

Fox News had denied Lindell's commercial based on, he informed Salon.com.