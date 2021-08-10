Mike Lindell is being “set up” by the left, according to Texas State Rep. Steve Toth.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, according to Texas State Representative Steve Toth, is being “set up by the Left” to fail in his efforts to find voting fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

In a video from The Undercurrent, the Republican congressman discloses that he will re-file Texas House Bill 24 to seek an impartial audit of the state’s election results. He compared the audit to those in Maricopa County, Arizona, and Fulton County, Georgia, which are now underway.

TX House Republican Steve Toth tells us that My Pillow Guy Mike Lindell is being set up by the Left to divert attention away from paper ballot fraud schemes dating back to @AlFranken…

pic.twitter.com/K3FgYmzPpT #txlege

August 9, 2021 — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor)

“You just go with what the evidence says, right?” Toth explains. “The issue is that this isn’t done electronically, and Mike Lindell is currently on that path with MyPillow. The issue is that I believe he is being set up by the Left.”

Toth continues, “If you pay attention to what happened in Georgia, it was all paper.” “Pay attention to what’s about to happen in Arizona; it’ll all be paper.”

Toth then argues that Democrats have traditionally relied on paper ballots to commit voting fraud, particularly in the 2008 election, when former Minnesota Senator Al Franken won by a razor-thin margin.

Toth continues, “It’s always been paper.” “And now the Democrats are attempting to fabricate an electronic conspiracy in order to force us to return to paper, just paper. And they’re pushing this con on us, with Republicans falling for it. It’s just paper.”

Toth doesn’t say which Democratic organizations he thinks are duping Lindell and Republicans into looking into voting machines. According to numerous polls, Democratic voters feel the 2020 election was fair and free of ballot fraud.

Toth has made slanderous assertions about voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. He spoke in support of Republican former President Donald Trump at a “Stop the Steal” rally in Conroe, Texas in November 2020.

Despite Trump’s assertions that Democrats are deceiving Republicans, Trump’s followers appear to have been the most outspoken in asserting that voting machines were used to commit election fraud.

Sidney Powell, a former Trump campaign attorney, alleged. This is a condensed version of the information.