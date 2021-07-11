Mike Lindell insists that there are “two paths” to changing the outcome of the 2020 election.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a well-known conspiracy theorist, claimed that there are “two paths” to overturning President Joe Biden’s victory over former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Lindell, a fervent Trump supporter, continues to claim without evidence that the Chinese Communist Party “rigged” or “stolen” the last presidential election to favor Biden over Trump. The astonishing charges of “widespread fraud” in the election have already been fully fought in state and federal courts and have been thoroughly debunked. Lindell and Trump, on the other hand, continue to propagate the unfounded conspiracy notion.

As he sat in a booth for his Lindell TV at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas on Sunday, Lindell stated, “So you have two things here, two avenues to draw this election down, and it’s been pulled down.” On the businessman’s Frank Speech website, a video of his statements was broadcast.

Lindell indicated that the “two pathways” were through the much-hyped packet captures—which he promises to show the world at a “cyber symposium” on August 10, 11 and 12—and election audits, such as the one Republicans are currently doing in Arizona.

A data packet that is intercepted while it crosses or flows across a network is referred to as packet capture. Computer scientists have consistently debunked the MyPillow CEO’s assertions about packet captures, pointing out his illogical explanations and arguments. According to the Washington Post, the data from the packet captures that the businessman has used in his incorrect election documentary appears to be Pennsylvania voter information, which anyone can buy. Meanwhile, the Arizona audit has been heavily ridiculed and mocked, notably by Republican election officials in the state.

Lindell said on Sunday that he doesn’t think the audits are necessary, and that he has complete faith in his supposed election packet grabs.

“We don’t need those audits because we have packet captures. But those audits—if you have packet captures, which we do—if you don’t have packet captures, all of those audits will prove the same thing,” he insisted.

Lindell previously stated in an episode of former Trump administration official Steve Bannon's War Room podcast in July that he will demonstrate "at least three ways" in which Trump will "definitely" succeed.