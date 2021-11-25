Mike Lindell fails to meet his own deadline for filing a lawsuit proving Trump’s victory in 2020.

Mike Lindell, the founder of My Pillow, missed his Thanksgiving deadline to file a 2020 election challenge complaint with the Supreme Court.

Lindell, a fervent supporter of former President Donald Trump, has been a leading proponent of the unfounded conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was “rigged” or “stolen” in favor of Vice President Joe Biden. Despite Trump and Lindell’s continued promotion of the accusation, their so-called “proof” has been repeatedly dismissed and disproved.

For weeks, the pro-Trump millionaire pledged that by Thanksgiving, he will file a case directly with the Supreme Court disputing the 2020 election results. He promised to secure the support of a number of state attorneys general, but that support never materialized, and the much-touted Supreme Court lawsuit was never filed.

During an episode of former Trump administration official Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast in September, Lindell stated, “We will have this before the Supreme Court by Thanksgiving.” “To the citizens of this country, that is my promise.” Lindell did make a copy of his complaint public on Tuesday, which he plans to submit with the Supreme Court. “As a nation, we are in uncharted [sic]ground. The election in November 2020 was rigged “Before laying forth a series of rejected and discarded conspiracy theories and dubious allegations, the complaint argues. It focuses on critical battleground states such as Arizona, Georgia, and Pennsylvania.

Lindell stated this week that the Republican National Committee (RNC) is attempting to prevent his case from proceeding. The My Pillow inventor took aim at RNC head Ronna McDaniel and the GOP during a Monday live stream on his website Frank Speech.

“We believe they [the Republican National Committee]have contacted many [attorneys general]and put pressure on them not to sign the Supreme Court complaint,” Lindell said.

“How could the Republican National Committee try to prevent this issue from reaching the Supreme Court. Shame on you, Republican National Committee! You’ve surpassed Fox in terms of incompetence “Added he.

The RNC was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday, but no response was received right away.

Lindell has consistently blasted Fox News for refusing to promote his false allegations, despite the fact that he continues to hawk My Pillow products on the network. Trump’s ally. This is a condensed version of the information.