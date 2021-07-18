Mike Lindell claims that the ‘real totals’ from the 2020 election show Trump with 80 million votes and Biden with 68 million.

According to MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, the “real totals” from the 2020 election show that Republican former President Donald Trump won by 80 million votes, while Biden received less than 68 million.

Lindell made his inaccurate tallies during a recent stop on the ReAwaken America tour. Various right-wing commentators discuss current politics as part of the trip.

“I’ll tell you this,” Lindell told the audience, “the real totals are Donald Trump 80 million and Biden less than 68 million.” His allegation drew applause from the audience.

Biden received almost 81 million votes in the race. With almost 74 million votes, Trump was defeated. Lindell, on the other hand, has frequently pushed Trump’s unfounded allegation that an unprecedented nationwide conspiracy of voting fraud “stole” the election from him since the election.

Lindell incorrectly claimed in May that Trump had received over 80 million votes. He further stated that Trump would have won if election tamperers had not rigged the vote against him in six crucial battleground states.

According to Lindell, both “organic fraud” and “computer fraud” contributed to Trump’s loss in the 2020 election.

Votes cast by dead persons, non-residents, and children, as well as “fabricated ballots,” were allegedly involved in the “organic fraud.” Lindell believes that after key battleground states recognized Trump had a lead, they delayed revealing their final vote totals on Election Night.

Officials had to tally a high number of mail-in ballots, therefore states’ final ballot counts and certifications were delayed past Election Night. During the 2020 election, a greater percentage of voters utilized mail-in ballots to avoid voting in person because to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Lindell claims that his upcoming “cyber symposium” will uncover new evidence of Chinese voting machine fraud. He also stated that he has technical experts studying “packet captures” of voting machine data in order to determine when and where election fraud occurred.

He went on to say that this evidence will persuade the Supreme Court to vote unanimously to restore Trump to power by the fall.

