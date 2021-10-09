Mike Lindell claims that an 850-year-old voter cast a ballot in the 2020 election.

Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow and a right-wing conspiracy theorist, claims that an 850-year-old and over 2000 persons over 200 voted in the 2020 election.

Lindell, who has claimed for months that he has proof that the 2020 election results were hacked despite never presenting anything remotely substantial, provided no other information, such as the identity of the 850-year-old or where they voted.

Salon reporter Zachary Petrizzo shared a video of Lindell making the unfounded accusations on his own website on Twitter.

“I’m going to provide an example today, and I’m not going to reveal which state we pulled from the voter records for one of our team members; we have a team that now goes through everything with this other technology that pulls up all anomalies. What I mean is that five people from the same address can vote “Lindell said.

“I’ll give you an example today: there are 2650 people over 100 years old. ‘Well, that could be,’ you would think. They were all over 200 [years old], with 2000 of them being over 200 [years old]. Would you want to live in such a place?” They’re all dead, but one of them was 850 years old.

“This is a fact. You can receive them from your state’s government “Lindell continued without elaborating on what state or what method people may use to locate these voters aged 200 to 850.

Here’s a video of Lindell saying that an 850-year-old voter cast a ballot in the 2020 election. pic.twitter.com/kHi7UXm5Bc Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) is a Twitter user. 8th of October, 2021 Lindell, one of the leading proponents of the so-called Big Lie that Donald Trump won the election, has even alleged voter fraud occurred in a state where Trump won decisively.

Lindell is facing a bill after three counties in Idaho—a state where Trump received nearly 64% of the vote in 2020—conducted audits based on his unsubstantiated assertions that ballots were changed electronically in all 44 counties to shift votes from Trump to Joe Biden.

Despite the fact that at least seven counties in Idaho do not count ballots electronically, Lindell made the assertion.

