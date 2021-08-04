Mike Lindell claims he is losing $1 million per week as a result of Fox News’ refusal to air a voter fraud ad.

Since pulling his commercials from Fox News, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has indicated that the company is losing “around a million dollars a week.”

“What they’ve done to our country is disgusting,” Lindell said of the network in War Room, a broadcast on the right-leaning media network Real America’s Voice. Steve Bannon, the former White House Chief Strategist under Republican President Donald Trump, is the host.

Lindell continued, “I mean, it’s horrific.” “I’m not making this up.” This equates to around a million dollars per week. MyPillow is about to lose once more… If they’re going to wreck our country and decide on the events you have, I don’t want anything to do with them. ‘Oh, no, I’m not interested.’ You can’t promote that concert because we don’t like the performers.’

Lindell was referring to his company’s recent decision to take its commercials from the network after the network declined to show an ad for his upcoming “cyber-symposium.”

Lindell’s symposium is set to take place in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, later this month. It will, he believes, show new evidence that China plotted voting machine fraud to steal Trump’s 2020 election. According to Lindell, this evidence will persuade the Supreme Court to vote unanimously to restore Trump to office by the autumn.

Lindell’s symposium commercial was rejected by Fox News near the end of July. Lindell stated that the ad would not reference voting fraud directly. Because Fox News is facing a $2.7 billion slander lawsuit from voting machine vendor Smartmatic, the ad may have been rejected. Smartmatic accused the network of airing false and defamatory statements that the corporation was involved in the “stealing” of the 2020 election.

Prior to withdrawing his advertisements from Fox News, MyPillow was one of the network’s most prominent sponsors. Lindell told The Wall Street Journal that he spent $19 million on advertising on the channel in 2021 and $50 million in 2020.

In a statement to This website, Fox News said, “It’s regrettable Mr. Lindell has chosen to halt his commercial time on Fox News considering the level of success he’s achieved in establishing his brand through advertising on the number one cable news network.”

Lindell has previously stated that Fox News aided Democrats in stealing the election by calling the state on Election Night. This is a condensed version of the information.