Mike Lindell and Steve Bannon urge supporters to watch MSNBC instead of Fox News because it provides “better coverage.”

Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, and Steve Bannon, the former White House Chief Strategist under Republican President Donald Trump, have pushed their followers to switch from Fox News to MSNBC. MSNBC, they claimed, provides “better coverage.”

The two Trump supporters made their remarks during an interview on Steve Bannon’s War Room, a show on the right-leaning media network Real America’s Voice.

Bannon advised his audience to keep an eye on Chris Hayes or Rachel Maddow. “Every day, they get greater coverage,” says the author.

Lindell chuckled, “Way better than Fox.”

Bannon said of MSNBC, “They’re blowing us off and they despise you in the crowd, but they’re still doing actual coverage.”

The two right-wing broadcasters advocating a left-leaning news network surprised Twitter users. However, the duo’s comments could reflect right-wing dissatisfaction with Fox News rather than an admiration for MSNBC’s coverage.

After announcing now-President Joe Biden as the winner of Arizona on Election Night in 2020, Fox News drew the ire of the Trump administration and other Republicans. This, along with Fox News’ later announcement of Biden as the election winner, blatantly refuted Trump’s claims that he might still win the election by contesting allegedly forged ballots.

Since then, Trump, many of his fans, and other conservatives on social media have all openly chastised Fox News, urging others to switch to other networks. Trump appears to be a fan of the right-wing Newsmax network. Trump liked multiple comments from conservative Twitter users who indicated they had switched from Fox News to Newsmax from November 7 to November 12, 2020.

Newsmax, One America News, and Real America’s Voice have all positioned themselves as more conservative and to the right of Fox News since the election.

Lindell and Bannon have both backed Trump’s bogus allegations that the 2020 election was “stolen” by a massive statewide voting fraud operation. Both men have stated that the ongoing vote audit in Maricopa County, Arizona will confirm Trump’s allegations.

According to ABC News, Bannon has aired round-the-clock coverage of the audit on his video podcast.