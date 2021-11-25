Mike Flynn, who had gone down a QAnon rabbit hole, was pardoned by loyal Donald Trump.

The Washington Newsday examines the events leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot in this daily series.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 30,000 points for the first time on November 25, as the Thanksgiving weekend approached and the formal government transition to a Biden-Harris administration began. The FBI and the Justice Department met with Joe Biden’s transition legal team to begin the background check process for high-level nominees.

Mike Pompeo, the Secretary of State, said Fox News, “We’ll comply with all legal requirements. We’ll figure it out.” In an internal statement to Trump administration appointees, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows stated that they will “comply with all actions needed to guarantee the smooth transfer of power.” He did, however, prohibit any communication with Biden’s team “Unless otherwise specified. “Those working in the White House are not permitted to speak directly with a member of the Biden transition team or the federal transition coordinator,” according to the White House “he penned

The still obstinate President Trump offered his assent to the transition, tweeting that the General Services Administration had been “terrific” and that “… Emily Murphy has done a tremendous job, but the GSA does not select who the next President of the United States will be.”

In fact, Pennsylvania’s presidential election results were legally certified that day, with Governor Tom Wolf signing the Certificate of Ascertainment, making Pennsylvania’s electors’ certification definitive.

But Donald Trump persisted, and in a show of gratitude to his most ardent supporters, he pardoned retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael T. Flynn, his first national security adviser, who had been forced to resign after news reports surfaced that he lied to Vice President Mike Pence and others about conversations he had with Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak. In January and February of 2017, Flynn served for 22 days.

According to reports, Flynn and his son-in-law Jared Kushner attempted to ease the transfer of nuclear technology from the United States to Saudi Arabia for use in a proposed joint US-French-Russian-British project. He was also being probed for lobbying illegally on behalf of the Turkish government. During the initial stages of the.