Mike Carey wins the Ohio election, putting Trump’s power in the GOP primaries to the test.

Former President Donald Trump’s choice to represent Ohio in the House of Representatives won a Republican primary on Tuesday, demonstrating that the GOP’s self-proclaimed leader still has clout with voters.

Despite losing his own election in November, Trump remains the Republican Party’s leader and has threatened to primary Republicans who oppose his America First program. With a winning track record of endorsements, the former president has had significant sway in previous races, and Tuesday’s election suggests that a recent loss in Texas was a fluke.

Carey, a vice president of government affairs for a coal mining business, ran for the seat left by Representative Steve Stivers and received Trump’s endorsement. He won enough votes in a competitive field of 11 Republicans to represent Republicans in the special election on November 2.

In a statement, Carey said, “Republicans across Ohio’s 15th Congressional District sent a strong message to the nation tonight that President Donald J. Trump is, without a doubt, the leader of our party.” “I am deeply grateful for his support, and I am honored to deliver this victory in support of his America First agenda.”

In November, Trump won the 15th congressional district, which Carey intended to represent, and on June 8, he endorsed Carey. In the weeks that followed, he reaffirmed his support for Carey, declaring in July that he was the only contender who had his support.

In a statement, Trump said, “Mike loves our country, is clever, strong, tough on crime and borders, cherishes our soldiers and vets, and will absolutely protect our Second Amendment.” “I’ve known Mike for a long time, and I know he won’t let you down!”

Carey, according to the former president, is “doing incredibly well” in Ohio against the “gang” of RINOs, or “Republicans in Name Only.” While it is still in Republicans’ best interests to unite and work together to defeat Representative Liz Cheney, whom Trump has constantly chastised for being disloyal to the party, Carey’s success suggests that if numerous candidates fight Cheney, a Trump-backed candidate might emerge victorious.

Despite losing her seat, Cheney grabbed Trump's attention when she voted to impeach him.