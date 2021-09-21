Migrants Using ‘Storm Drain’ To Enter The U.S. are discovered by Border Patrol agents.

Border patrol authorities in Texas recently detected migrants illegally entering the United States through a “storm drain.”

On September 18, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents discovered multiple people in a storm drain in Hidalgo, Texas, according to a news release from Customs and Border Protection (CBP). The agents set up a cordon around the storm drain, accompanied by police from the Hidalgo Police Department, and captured three persons who were seen exiting the sewer.

“An hour later, three other people, including one unattended youngster, were arrested exiting the storm drain. The subjects are Hondurans and Mexicans, according to the news announcement.

Several more subjects were discovered in the same storm drain later that morning. Four more suspects were caught as they escaped the storm drain about 11 a.m. local time. According to CBP, they were citizens of Mexico and Honduras.

The finding of migrants using a storm sewer to enter the United States happened just one day after Border Patrol officials from the Rio Grande Valley Sector discovered a hotel room being used to house many unauthorized migrants.

The Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents heard of the hotel in Edinburg, Texas, on September 17, and while conducting surveillance on the area, they witnessed “two individuals enter the suspect room carrying many jugs of water and groceries,” according to the news release.

According to the press release, “their ongoing surveillance found other factors indicating that the accommodation was being utilized to harbor migrants.”

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office did a welfare check of the hotel room after performing surveillance and discovered more than ten persons inside.

Ten people were Hondurans, five were Salvadorans, and one was a Mexican citizen.

“The illegally present migrants stated they had been waiting for over 30 days to be taken farther into the United States,” according to the news statement.

Over 10,000 migrants, largely from Haiti, have been spotted camped at a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing the Rio Grande river.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced 600 new border patrol agents during a recent press conference near the bridge. This is a condensed version of the information.