Migrants at the border are more at risk than ever as a result of a historic heat wave.

Over the next two weeks, temperatures in the California and Texas deserts will top 100 degrees, thanks to a heat wave expected to hit the west coast of the United States.

Despite the rising temperatures, the border remains a hub of activity as migrants from Mexico and Central America continue to migrate north in quest of work and asylum.

According to the most recent figures from US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), crossings in the Southwest reached a new high of more than 180,000 in May. Routes through the desert are growing more prevalent and risky as more solitary adults embark on the adventure.

“We’re seeing a significant decrease in the number of new arrivals in shelters and other public spaces,” said Marcos Tamariz, deputy head of mission for Doctors Without Borders in Mexico and Central America. “Right now, we’re witnessing an upsurge in the use of informal guides.”

This website recently revealed that, as a result of the Title 42 policy, which sees arrested migrants deported to Mexico for pandemic control, more people are traveling risky routes to avoid coming into touch with CBP. The Border Patrol’s heavy presence in easier passage routes and its lighter presence in more dangerous passage routes are part of the agency’s Prevention Through Deterrence policy, which aims to reduce border crossings by directing migration routes through some of the most dangerous parts of the American landscape.

Doctors Without Borders finds it difficult to reach migrants and respond to their medical requirements as a result of the push toward these routes and the employment of informal guides, according to Tamariz. Many migrants making the journey north walk for days amid harsh weather conditions. According to Tamariz, the group frequently encounters people with illnesses, respiratory problems, and significant muscle discomfort.

The rainy wet season, which begins in June, has a part in washing away campsites and making roads extremely perilous for migrants traveling across Central America and southern Mexico. Those who do make it north, however, face elevated rates of dehydration and infectious disease, according to Tariz, because bacteria grow quickly in the extreme temperatures.

These extreme conditions have an influence on not only the people who are making the journey, but also on the environment. This is a brief summary.