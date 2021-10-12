Migrants are flooding into the United States, according to Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar, because they believe the border is open.

Cuellar told reporters Monday, “There’s a lot more coming into the United States.” “As long as they believe the border is open, they will continue to come… that is the fact.” He went on to say, “It’s not just Republicans.” “I’m telling you,” she says. Latinos in South Texas, and I’ve only been in a number of those counties in the last few days, want the border protected.” Cuellar’s remarks came as the number of migrants crossing the southern border of the United States increased.

According to figures from US Customs and Border Protection, nearly 1.5 million migrants crossed the border between the US and Mexico between October 2020 and August 2021. (CBP). According to CBP data, border agents encountered over 458,000 migrants between October 2019 and September 2020.

Unaccompanied minors crossing the border have also increased, according to CBP data. Between October 2020 and August 2021, border officials encountered around 133,000 unaccompanied adolescents. According to CBP data, border officials encountered fewer than 40,000 unaccompanied youngsters between October 2019 and September 2020.

Cuellar has long chastised Democratic Vice President Joe Biden for his handling of migrant caravans at the southern border. According to the San Antonio Express News, he is also known as one of the most conservative Democrats in the House.

Cuellar applauded Biden and Harris for warning migrants against crossing the border. He has, however, chastised the administration for allowing some undocumented immigrants to remain in the country, claiming that this contributes to the false impression that the US border is open.

According to Politico, he remarked in June, “We’ve got to execute the law, and part of the legislation we have includes deporting people who don’t have a right to be here in the United States.” “It’s as easy as that.” According to the aforementioned source, Cuellar encouraged Biden and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris to visit the border and engage with local law enforcement, government officials, and business owners in order to better understand the local impact of migrants at the border.

He went on to say, "Someone needs to listen to our local communities." "With all due respect, I'm just showing up and doing what I'm supposed to be doing."