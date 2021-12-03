Migrant rights organizations are concerned about kidnappings and extortion in the renewed “Remain in Mexico” program.

Human rights groups are challenging the constitutionality of the Biden administration’s Migrant Protection Protocol (MPP) policy, often known as “Remain in Mexico,” which they argue puts migrants’ lives in peril by subjecting them to kidnapping, extortion, assault, and other forms of violence.

Individuals seeking asylum in the United States must stay in Mexico while their claims are handled on American territory, according to MPP. Human rights organizations were quick to condemn the former president when the policy was implemented by the Trump administration, and President Joe Biden was pressured to repeal it, which he did in February.

Following a federal court judgement in Texas on August 13, the administration was under pressure to renew the program, with the legal basis for the decision bolstered by a Supreme Court decision on August 24, in which the nation’s highest governing body refused to overturn the Texas decision.

Human rights organizations have expressed concern that the administration’s decision to continue the program will put migrants’ lives in danger and damage their ability to seek lawful asylum in the United States.

Marisa Limón Garza, assistant director of the Hope Border Institute, told The Washington Newsday, “We’ve accounted for several cases of kidnapping and extortion, of physical abuse, sexual assaults, and violence.” “When people get up in border areas, they’re joining a delicate and fragile ecology, and they’re tremendously susceptible and easy targets for drug traffickers, organized crime, and violence.” Individuals arriving in border areas frequently have minimal financial resources, leaving them with few housing options and even ending up on the streets. Migrants in Mexico are targets of crime and violence because to factors such as language, skin color, and general xenophobia, according to Garza. More persons could be targeted with the latest MPP version.

Those who came from Central American countries were required to obey the Remain in Mexico regulations in the previous incarnation of the MPP. Individuals from Haiti will be included in this category under the new edition. Because the majority of Haitians are black and speak Creole, they may become more vulnerable to criminality while awaiting processing in Mexican border cities.

