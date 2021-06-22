Migrant advocates question Biden’s administration about why children are kept in unlicensed facilities.

According to the Associated Press, migrant advocates are questioning why the Biden administration is taking so long to release children from unregulated institutions to families in the United States.

Between March and June, advocates interviewed more than a dozen migrant children confined at the facility, who described the conditions as deplorable. They filed cases for the youngsters in a federal court in Los Angeles on Monday, which decides custody of unaccompanied minors who have crossed the border.

Despite record-breaking numbers of children crossing the border, the Biden administration claims significant progress in addressing the issue. The number of children in emergency shelters has decreased from around 14,500 in April to around 8,000 now, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

In a Texas facility, a 16-year-old Honduran said he hadn’t seen a case manager in over three weeks and was “desperate,” adding, “I don’t know when this will stop.”

The number of children at the administration’s largest emergency shelter, Fort Bliss Army Base in El Paso, Texas, has plummeted from around 4,800 to 1,600. According to the department, activities such as exercise classes and weekly meetings with case managers are now accessible, as well as a library on site that children can visit at any time.

The youngsters, who are not identified in the court documents, describe spending weeks or months in facilities with little to do, little education, and no idea when they will be permitted to leave.

The Honduran girl who was placed on a suicide watch at Fort Bliss said she couldn’t sleep at night because the lights were always on, and she ended up napping during the day. She claimed the food was so bad, including mushy salad and foul-smelling bread, that she only ate popsicles and juice.

She claimed that while on suicide watch, she was stripped of her pens and pencils, and guards watched her every move, all in the hopes of preventing her from killing herself.

She claims she was advised that attempting to flee would result in her spending more time in custody. She stated in her account that she had been at the facility for about 60 days and had no idea when she would be released. This is a condensed version of the information.