Middleborough Shooting Updates: Local Police Issue a Shelter-in-Place Advisory

Shots were fired at 201 West Grove Street on Friday, prompting Middleborough Police to issue a shelter-in-place warning.

The police department informed citizens of an active shooter in a Facebook message, albeit no other local officials have used the same phrase. Although it’s unclear whether there’s an active shooter in the vicinity, Massachusetts State Police acknowledged on Twitter that they’re aiding with the investigation.

Troopers are supporting the Middleborough Police Department in their hunt for a suspect in a reported guns fired incident near Rt 28 and Evergreen Drive. There will be no more updates at this time.

Suspect ran into the woods near Route 28 and was apprehended.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the incident happened about 9:14 a.m.

The suspect is described as a male in fatigues who ran into the woods west of Evergreen Drive on Route 28.

Local officers and the Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (SEMLEC) search and rescue team are receiving assistance from state police patrols and tactical units on the scene.

