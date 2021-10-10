Microwave vs. Countertop Method vs. In The Fridge: How to Defrost Meat Safely

When using the freezer, food safety is critical. It is critical to understand how to correctly freeze and, more critically, thaw objects in order to avoid being ill.

When it comes to meat, the procedure of defrosting it might be hazardous owing to the possibility of contamination and illness.

The Washington Newsday, on the other hand, met with specialists who offered tips on how to thaw meats, removing the stress and difficulty from food preparation.

According to the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), there are three guaranteed ways to defrost: microwave, countertop in water, and refrigerator.

However, you should think about the best way to defrost your food and provide enough time for it to do so.

According to Christine Byrne MPH, RD, a private practice dietitian in Raleigh, North Carolina, these strategies may be used to any meat and, in fact, any sort of cuisine.

When it comes to something like fish, though, some approaches are superior to others.

She went on to say: “All varieties of meat and fish can be safely thawed using these three procedures. However, there are some distinctions.

“Because of its fragile flesh and high water content, fish may not thaw effectively in the microwave.

“Each of these thawing procedures is safe as long as you follow the instructions. Refrigerator thawing, on the other hand, leaves the least space for error and ensures that your food is kept at a safe temperature as it thaws.” So, what exactly are these three approaches? The best ways to safely defrost are broken down by Washington Newsday.

Meat Defrosting in the Microwave

Defrosting meat in the microwave is as simple as placing frozen meat in the microwave and pressing the defrost button.

According to Byrne, this method is good if you plan to eat the meat straight away, and because microwaves thaw flesh from the inside out, parts of the meat may be warmer than others when using this method.

As a result of the warmth, it’s critical to cook as soon as possible to kill any bacteria.

As suggested by Byrne, you should think about what you’re defrosting and whether microwaving is the best option. In the case of fish, however, other methods are more appropriate.

