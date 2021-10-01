Mick Mulvaney’s niece is one of 11 people summoned by a House committee investigating the riots on January 6.

The niece of Mick Mulvaney, a former Trump advisor, was one of 11 people named in the latest set of subpoenas issued by the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol incident, according to the Associated Press.

The latest subpoenas were issued as part of the committee’s investigation into how closely Trump’s administration and campaign officials were involved in the planning of the rally-turned-riot.

Maggie Mulvaney worked as Trump’s 2020 campaign’s head of finance operations, earning $5,000 every two weeks until the middle of November, according to the Associated Press. On the permit attached for the rally on January 6, she was named as “VIP Lead.”

According to the Associated Press, nearly all of the other people subpoenaed were also included on the permit, which was issued to the pro-Trump group Women for America First. According to the personnel directory for Republican Representative Carol Miller of West Virginia, Maggie Mulvaney is now a senior adviser. She did not respond to AP’s emails or phone calls.

Materials related to planning, funding, and participation in the Ellipse event, which was organized to protest the results of the November elections, as well as events leading up to it, such as a bus tour and marches in Washington in November and December, were among the demands made by the House committee. The committee also requested correspondence with Trump administration officials and lawmakers, which might reveal whether and how closely government officials were involved in the day’s planning, according to the committee.

One of the subpoenaed individuals, whose firm was engaged to provide event security on that day, told the Associated Press that he intended to cooperate.

“We intend to comply with the House select committee,” said Lyndon Brentnall, president of RMS Protective Services in Florida. “As far as we’re concerned, we provided protection for a lawfully approved event hosted by the US Secret Service and the Park Police.”

It was unclear whether the others would comply with the committee’s demands and turn over papers by October 13 or participate in depositions set from late October to early November. The Associated Press sent emails and text messages to everyone who had been subpoenaed, as well as calling phone numbers and sending messages to online accounts, but only Brentnall responded.

