Michigan Senate Approves Billions to Fix State Water Systems Years After Flint Water Crisis

According to The Associated Press, the state’s Senate unanimously approved nearly $3 billion in financing for improvements to the state’s water infrastructure on Thursday, years after the water crisis in Flint began.

According to the Natural Resources Defense Council, the money would be used to repair outdated dams and replace lead pipes, of which Michigan has around 460,000, the third-highest number in the US.

The idea will now go to Michigan’s House of Representatives, which will likely debate and vote on it in 2022.

About $2.4 billion of the $3.3 billion in the proposal would come from federal cash, including $1.4 billion from President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill signed into law in November and $1 billion from a pandemic-related financing measure passed in March.

The bill’s sponsor, Republican Sen. Jon Bumstead, called it “a step toward ensuring that our state’s water infrastructure receives revolutionary changes that will benefit every Michigander for years.”

Since Flint, Michigan opted to shift where its drinking water came from in 2014, the state’s water systems have been under examination. Following the shift, research indicated that polluted water was provided to houses for nearly 18 months, causing unsafe levels of lead in the blood of children throughout the city.

Increased lead levels in Benton Harbor’s water prompted an investigation by the Environmental Protection Agency in November, which uncovered many faults in the city’s water treatment facilities.

In June, thousands of people were affected by flooding in the Detroit area, which Gov. Gretchen Whitmer blamed on “old infrastructure and climate change.”

Senators advocated spending $600 million to replace service lines that might leach lead into drinking water if not properly handled. Following the passing of the federal infrastructure bill, they increased it to $1 billion.

Following the Flint water catastrophe, state laws have become stricter, requiring that every line be replaced by 2040 – a cost of $2.5 billion in today’s money.

The $1 billion, which is more than treble the $300 million recommended by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for pipe replacements, is "a major part of that," Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Tony Stamas said. Communities would not be required to contribute in any way.