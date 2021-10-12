Michigan charges three women with voter fraud in 2020, claiming that these “rare” cases demonstrate election security.

After an investigation discovered specific instances of deception, a trio of women in Michigan were arrested on charges of attempted voter fraud, according to the state’s attorney general’s office. The fact that relatively few incidents have been identified, however, demonstrates how safe elections are, according to the office.

The three incidents occurred in three different counties in the Detroit metro area: Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne.

Trenae Rainey, a staffer of an assisted living facility in Macomb County, is accused of filling out and forging signatures on a series of absentee ballot petitions intended for assisted living residents. She also used her own discretion in deciding which residents should be given absentee ballots. She faces three counts of election tampering and signature forgery.

“Investigators discovered Rainey made decisions about where persons should be registered and whether they should be presented with an absent voter ballot without first consulting the residents,” the attorney general’s office said.

Investigators say Nancy Juanita Williams faked and submitted 26 absentee vote applications on behalf of people under her guardianship in an attempt to have their ballots mailed to her. Williams has been charged in five district courts with felony election law forgery and felony fabrication of signatures on absentee votes, among other things.

Carless Clark, according to detectives in Wayne County, signed and returned her grandson’s absentee ballot because she didn’t think he’d have time to vote himself. Her grandson, on the other hand, voted in person, resulting in the submission of multiple ballots. Clark has now been charged with criminal election law forgery and felony impersonation of someone to vote.

Officials in Michigan highlighted the three women as examples of generally secure voting across the country, as well as how isolated instances of fraud will be prosecuted. Michigan’s Senate Oversight Committee found no evidence of “widespread or systematic fraud” in the state throughout its probe.

"Our voting system is safe, and today's charges show that when fraud does occur, we find it and hold the offenders accountable," Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said in a statement.