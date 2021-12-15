Michelle Odinet: Who Is She? Resignation calls have been made in response to a video showing a judge using racial slurs.

Michelle Odinet, a judge in Lafayette, Louisiana, is facing calls to resign after being captured on film hurling racist comments while watching footage of a Black guy being pinned down by two police officers while reportedly attempting to break into her family’s home.

The man was reportedly apprehended in connection with the weekend break-in at the Bendel Gardens home of a Lafayette City Court judge.

On Monday, a video of Odinet watching footage of police apprehending and tying down the man outside their home went viral.

“And mom’s saying n****r, n****r,” one man’s voice says in the tape, prompting the judge to jest, “We have a n*****.” It’s a piece of n*****. Before she laughs, she says, “Like a roach.”

Odinet, who has four children, acknowledged the film came from her home to local news outlet The Current. It is unknown who recorded and leaked the video.

The judge told The Current that she had been unable to sleep since the attempted burglary and had taken a sedative at the time the racist remarks video was filmed, so she couldn’t recall what was said.

“At our home, my children and I were the victims [sic]of an armed burglary. The assailant was apprehended once the police were contacted. “The experience rocked me to my core, and my mental health was in jeopardy,” the judge explained.

“I was a wreck, and I’m still having trouble sleeping.” At the time of the video, I was given a sedative. She continued, “I have no recollection of the video or the horrible language uttered during it.”

“Anyone who knows my husband and me understands that this is not how we live our life. As my family and I struggle with the emotional impact of this armed burglary, I sincerely apologize and ask for your forgiveness and understanding.” Despite her assertions that it was an armed burglary, Lafayette police stated the man they apprehended had no weapons.

Ben Crump, a civil rights lawyer who has represented plaintiffs such as George Floyd’s and Daunte Wright’s families, believes Odinet should retire. Crump shared a video of herself interacting with a man who looks to be a police officer in front of the on Twitter. This is a condensed version of the information.