Michael Wolff Slams CNN’s Brian Stelter on His Own Show: “You’re Full of Sanctimony”

During his interview on his show on Sunday, author and writer Michael Wolff took aim at CNN’s Brian Stelter, saying the Reliable Sources anchor was “full of sanctimony.”

Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency, Wolff’s latest book, was discussed on Stelter’s show. As the interview progressed, the author took aim at the media, namely Stelter, implying that he represented a “flip side” of the former president.

Wolff stated, “I believe the media has done a terrible job on this [covering Trump].” “I believe you, yourself—you know, you’re a wonderful guy—you’re full of sanctimony. As a result, you become a part of one of the media’s problems. You come on here and, you know, you have a monopoly on truth. You have a good understanding of how things should be done. You are, after all, one of the reasons why people despise the media.”

Stelter, a former New York Times media reporter, replied with an uneasy laugh. He said, “You’re cracking me up.”

“You are Donald Trump’s polar opposite…,” Michael Wolff says. The majority of people don’t want to rely on Brian Stelter to tell us the truth.”

“Then why did you bother coming on CNN a few times this week?” Stelter asks.

“You know, I’m a book salesman,” Wolff says. pic.twitter.com/iIC8jMNyBT

July 18, 2021 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona)

With a sardonic smirk, Wolff responded, “It’s your fault.”

“So, Michael, what should I do differently?” Stelter inquired.

Wolff advised the CNN presenter to “listen more” rather than “speak so much.” The journalist claimed that “people have serious concerns with the media,” claiming that the media “doesn’t get the story correctly” and “exists in its own bubble.” Stelter nodded, indicating that he agreed with Wolff.

Stelter, Wolff continued, has “people spouting the same old stuff” on his show on a regular basis. The CNN host clasped his hands and laughed awkwardly once more.

“You’re also terribly repetitious. It’s week after week, I mean, you’re Donald Trump’s polar opposite. “You say ‘virtuous news,’ and I respond ‘fake news,’” Wolff said.

“No, we just figure out what is real,” Stelter interjected. The back-and-forth went on. This is a condensed version of the information.