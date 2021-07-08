Michael Phelps told Naomi Osaka that her withdrawal from the French Open could have saved a life.

“Michael Phelps said I may have saved a life by speaking up. If that’s the case, then it was all worth it,” Osaka said in a Time magazine op-ed on Thursday.

Phelps is a well-known advocate for those suffering from mental illnesses, and he has spoken out about the emotional toll that professional athletics can have on sportsmen. He has spoken up about his personal depression, substance misuse, and suicidal thoughts as the face of the talk therapy app Talkspace.

Osaka has become a mental health campaigner in her own right after withdrawing from the French Open and Wimbeldon.

She added, “I always try to force myself to speak up for what I believe in, but it often comes at a cost of considerable anxiety.” “Being the spokesman or face of athlete mental health makes me feel uneasy because it’s still so new to me and I don’t have all the answers,” she says. I hope that others can empathize and understand that it’s okay to be uncomfortable and to talk about it.”

Osaka thanked friends and family for their support in the last few months in the op-ed, which is one of the first pieces of press she has done since withdrawing from many tournaments to avoid connected press conferences. Phelps, former first lady Michelle Obama, NBA player Steph Curry, fellow tennis player Novak Djokovic, and the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, in particular.

While Osaka has asked for tennis press conferences to be restructured to be “more peer to peer,” she emphasised that her withdrawals were “never about the press.”

“For those in the back, I’ll say it again: I love the press; I don’t enjoy all press conferences,” Osaka added.

She pointed out that, while many of those involved in the pre- and post-game news conferences thought it would set off a chain reaction in the tennis community, she was the only one who skipped a single press conference.

