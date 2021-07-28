Michael Phelps backs Simone Biles’ mental health and says, “It’s OK to Not Be Ok.”

Michael Phelps has engraved his name in the annals of Olympic history as the greatest Olympian of all time. He demonstrated that he is more than just a swimming ambassador during an interview prior to Tuesday night’s swimming finals. When it comes to mental health, he continues to carry the torch for all Olympians.

Phelps was asked about American gymnast Simone Biles’ surprise withdrawal the day before the women’s team final began during his interview with NBC’s Mike Tirico before five races at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Without getting too deep into the subject, Biles, possibly the best American gymnast of all time, stated mental health difficulties prompted her sudden retirement.

Phelps appeared more upset on Tuesday night (Wednesday early in Japan) than in any other on-camera appearance during these Games, which are the first without him on the Team USA swimming roster in 25 years.

Phelps, who has won 28 Olympic medals in his career, including 23 gold, admitted that the Olympics can be a heavy burden for megastars like him and Biles.

“The Olympics are awe-inspiring. There are a lot of feelings involved with it. “I could talk for an hour about this,” Phelps remarked. “The simplest way for me to put it is that I believe athletes, particularly Olympic competitors, require someone they can trust. Someone who can accept us as we are, listen to us, and allow us to be vulnerable. Someone who isn’t going to try to help us. We have a lot of stuff on our shoulders, as well as a lot of weight. It’s difficult, especially when the spotlight is shining on us and we’re being bombarded with demands.

“We’re all human, and no one is flawless. It’s fine to feel unhappy. It’s quite normal to experience ups and downs and emotional roller coasters… I felt like I was carrying the weight of the world on my shoulders, as Simone (Biles) put it. It’s a difficult situation.”

Biles has never openly admitted to feeling under strain, nor has she demonstrated any signs of mental illness. However, she has spoken about them throughout the last few years. It was shortly after she won four gold medals and a bronze at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.