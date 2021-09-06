Michael K. Williams, star of “The Wire,” was discovered dead in his apartment at the age of 54.

The Wire’s and Boardwalk Empire’s star Michael K. Williams was discovered dead in his apartment in New York City on Monday. He was 54 years old at the time.

His death was confirmed by the police, according to this source. His cause of death has not been made public.

In a statement, his longtime representative, Marianna Shafran, stated, “It is with tremendous sorrow that the family announces the demise of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams.” “While grieving this enormous loss, they ask for your privacy.”

Williams has been in a number of HBO series and films. “We are devastated to learn of the passing of Michael Kenneth Williams, a member of the HBO family for more than 20 years,” the cable network said in a statement.

“While the world is aware of his enormous artistic talents, we knew Michael as a good friend who was adored by those who had the opportunity to work with him,” the statement read. “For this enormous loss, we express our sincere sympathies to his family.”

Williams was born in the Brooklyn projects in 1966 and grew up there. He danced on tour with George Michael and Madonna when he was a young adult. He subsequently went on to the National Black Theatre in New York City to pursue acting.

Before getting his larger breakout parts, the actor guest-starred on episodes of The Sopranos, Alias, and Boston Legal. He went on to play Albert “Chalky” White, a strong Black gangster in HBO’s 1920s drama series Boardwalk Empire, as well as a variety of supporting parts in films and television shows.

However, Williams is most recognized for his role as Omar Little, a gay street criminal in HBO’s crime thriller The Wire. Little robbed drug dealers under duress while avoiding hitmen and seeking vengeance for the murders of his girlfriends. Little, on the other hand, had a high moral code, refusing to use drugs, spend extravagantly, injure civilians, or use profanity. The character’s hardness and sensitivity alternated, challenging traditional representations of gay males on television.

Williams claimed he associated with Little's role as a sensitive outsider and saw it as a healing "alter ego" for him. However, while performing the character, Williams admitted to developing a habit of using marijuana and cocaine. He said he emotionally "crumbled" and felt "clueless" after the part ended.