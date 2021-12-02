Michael Flynn retweeted from his now-banned account that Donald Trump should declare martial law.

The Washington Newsday examines the events leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot in this daily series.

On December 2, retired General Michael Flynn tweeted an advertisement from the We the People Convention, an Ohio activist group, saying, “Freedom never kneels but for God.”

The Convention requests that President Donald Trump “exercise the Extraordinary Powers of his office and declare limited martial law to temporarily suspend the Constitution and civilian control of these federal elections in order for the military to implement a national re-vote that reflects the true will of the people,” according to the ad.

Just eight days prior, Trump had awarded Michael Flynn, his first national security adviser, a full pardon. Flynn had already joined the Trump campaign’s most outspoken lawyer, Sidney Powell, in advocating the most outrageous conspiracy theories about a rigged election. Despite the fact that Flynn’s tweet on December 2 was a retweet and he never mentioned martial law, the retired Army general and former director of the Defense Intelligence Agency pushed Trump campaign lawyers and the president to use the military to intervene in the election results behind the scenes.

In a later interview with Newsmax, Flynn indicated that Donald Trump has “options” for maintaining the election’s integrity. “Because we cannot allow this election and the integrity of our election to go the way it is, the president must ready for every eventuality,” Flynn warned.

“He could promptly take every single one of these computers across the country if he so desired. He could also direct military capabilities to be placed in the swing states, thereby rerunning an election in each of them, if he so desired. It’s not the first time this has happened “Flynn continued.

“These guys out there talking about martial law as if we’ve never done it,” Flynn told Newsmax. “There have been 64 times when martial law has been declared. That is not something I am advocating for. We have a legal system in place…. This must be adhered to. But I must confess that I am anxious about Chief Justice John Roberts’ appointment to the Supreme Court. We can’t mess with the fabric of the United States Constitution. This is a condensed version of the information.