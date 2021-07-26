Michael Flynn Carries A Rifle And Cracks Jokes ‘Perhaps I’ll meet someone in Washington, D.C.’

Donald Trump associate and former general Michael Flynn remarked after receiving a semi-automatic gun as a gift at a rally earlier this month, “maybe I’ll locate somebody in Washington, D.C.”

On July 16, Flynn gave a sermon at the Church of Glad Tidings in Yuba, California. Flynn was receiving a pistol as a present from Jason Parker, vice president of rifle manufacturer Cobalt Kinetics, who also spoke at the occasion.

“We were trying to come up with a rifle that would be fitting for a general, so we went with the old-school woodland camouflage,” says the author. Anyway, this is one of our top-of-the-line weapons, and…” “Maybe I’ll find someone in Washington D.C.,” Parker remarked before Flynn interjected. “This one is Florida compliant,” Parker said.

Flynn has been asked for comment by this publication.

Mike Flynn receives a semi-automatic gun as a gift on stage at the “Church of Glad Tidings” in Yuba, CA, and then adds, “Perhaps I’ll find somebody in Washington DC.” https://t.co/O3tYgiRULL pic.twitter.com/nq8vzS5KsN https://t.co/O3tYgiRULL

— Jim Stewartson, #RIPQ (@jimstewartson), QAnon Eliminator, July 23, 2021

On May 30, Flynn called for a military takeover in the United States a la Myanmar, words for which he was harshly chastised. He then apologized for his remarks, blaming them on “twisted news.”

Despite the lack of proof more than seven months after the election, he has persistently asserted that Trump’s 2020 election was stolen from him.

Flynn is also regarded as one of the primary proponents of the QAnon movement, which claims that a cabal of Satanic pedophiles exists and that Trump will be re-elected. In January 2021, Flynn was banned from the social media network Twitter as a result of his actions.

The former general is seen as a hero in the movement, telling a conspiracy theorist podcast on June 24 that Trump’s planned rallies must “set the world on fire.”

Flynn served as former President Donald Trump’s national security adviser for the first 22 days of his presidency, but resigned after reports that he lied to Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Flynn made an agreement with Special Counsel Robert Mueller in December 2017 to plead guilty to a felony count of. This is a condensed version of the information.