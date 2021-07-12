Michael Curzio, a Capitol rioter, will be released from prison this week after entering a guilty plea.

Michael Curzio, a reported member of a white supremacist gang, pled guilty on Monday to one misdemeanor count for his role in the January 6 violence outside the United States Capitol building. Curzio is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, despite the fact that the offense has a maximum term of six months and he has been jailed since January 14.

After defying Capitol Police instructions to leave the building during the riot, the Florida man was arrested and transported into federal jail on January 14. On January 15, he was charged with four misdemeanor offenses, including entering a restricted building, unruly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry in the Capitol Building, and marching or demonstrating in the Capitol Building.

Curzio, 35, and his co-defendants were supposed to appear for a status hearing on July 9, but on July 8, the Justice Department filed a motion requesting an extra plea hearing in his case for Monday.

Curzio and a second defendant, Thomas Gallagher, agreed to plead guilty to one count of parading, protesting, or picketing in a Capitol building, according to the Justice Department. Judge Carl Nichols ordered him freed on Wednesday, despite the fact that he had already served nearly the all of his six-month term.

Curzio admitted to the misdemeanor at his Monday court appearance. “I marched, demonstrated, and picketed. That’s on video, right? It’s not something I’m going to refute. Curzio told the judge, “I accept responsibility for my conduct, and I want to thank you for being fair.”

The Justice Department challenged his parole on Wednesday, pointing out that he was only released in 2019 after serving an eight-year sentence for attempted murder. Curzio had previously been denied bond for his role in the Capitol riots due to his criminal history and affiliation with the Unforgiven, a white supremacist prison organization.

Curzio’s membership in the group, which is infamous for violent activities both inside and outside prison walls, has a “undisputed history,” according to Justice Department lawyers. The presence of Nazi tattoos on his body at the time of his detention in January was also recorded by the prosecutors.

