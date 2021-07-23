Michael Barrett, who is he? In a private ceremony, Anna Faris marries a cinematographer.

Anna Faris admitted that she just eloped after letting slip on her podcast that she had recently remarried.

The House Bunny singer said that she and her fiance, now husband, Michael Barrett, married at a Washington state courthouse.

The 44-year-old was joined by matchmaker April Beyer on the newest episode of her podcast, “Anna Faris is Unqualified,” earlier this week to receive calls from listeners seeking relationship and love advise.

Faris revealed that she was now married to Barrett while giving advice to a caller.

Faris added, “I think we’ve spent the last year in a place of introspection, in a place of prioritization to some degree, in a place of fear, in a place of assessment.” “However, I’m looking about, so my fiancé is correct… ‘He’s now my spouse,’ I say.

She then confirmed that she and Barrett had married on the spur of the moment.

“Please accept my apologies… Faris responded, “I just blurted that out.” “Yes, we got married on the spur of the moment. Please accept my apologies, honey; I simply blurted something out. I can’t use the word fiancée anymore.”

“Awesome—it was great,” the actress said of the occasion. “It was at a local courthouse up in Washington State,” she explained.

She further disclosed that the two of them had exchanged vows without informing their relatives.

She explained, “We saw my relatives and it kind of fell out the same way.” ‘You’re going to be a stepmom,’ my aunt said. What are your thoughts on that?’ and I said, ‘Actually, I became a stepmother about four days ago, but it was fantastic.’

“Everything about it just seemed right,” Faris said when asked why they decided to discreetly elope.

Previously, she was married to actor Chris Pratt.

So, who is Michael Barrett, and where did he come from? The cinematographer and director is best recognized for his work on Ted, a 2012 comedy, as well as Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005) and Bobby (2006).

He also serves as the Super Girl series’ director of photography.

Barrett is a current member of both the American Society of Cinematographers and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.

In 2017, the couple met on the shooting of the film Overboard and became engaged in February 2020.

Barrett has two children from his former marriage to Natasha Sabrina Sizlo.

Faris. This is a condensed version of the information.