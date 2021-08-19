Miami’s Top 10 Most Expensive Homes for Sale

Purchasing a home is an investment—and one that is becoming increasingly costly. According to the National Association of Realtors, the median home value in the United States was $363,300 in July 2021. The market became more competitive, and homeownership became out of reach for many Americans—except for those willing to pay top dollar for the most costly properties available.

Homes with high purchase prices come with a plethora of attractive features. Pools, home gyms, high-tech fixtures, sweeping security systems, big yards, and enough space for everything are all luxuries that most people desire. These luxuries—and the massive square footage and yards that housed them—became more coveted than ever as people spent more time in their homes than ever before.

According to Redfin data, the hunger for properties selling in the high six-figure bracket got insatiable in 2020, and the trend is expected to continue throughout 2021. The number of such high-end residences on the market has surged.

In the first quarter of 2021, housing prices increased by 41.6 percent year over year, much above the smaller growth for more moderately priced residences.

Stacker studied data from realtor.com to produce a list of the most expensive properties for sale in the metro to understand more about home values in Miami. The homes are ordered according to their price, with ties being broken by price per square foot.

Here are some of the most expensive homes for sale in Miami:

#10, Miami’s 7301 Belle Meade Island Dr ($19,500,000) – 7,664 square feet; $2,544 per square foot; 11 bedrooms; 11 bathrooms (view listing on realtor.com)

#9, Miami ($19,750,000), 2675 S Bayshore Dr Ph 01S – 5,118 square feet; $1,951 per square foot; 5 bedrooms; 9 bathrooms (view listing on realtor.com)

#8. Unit LPH-N, 2669 S Bayshore Dr, Miami ($20,000,000) – 6,065 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms; $1,987 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#7. 1374 S Venetian Way ($21,995,000) in Miami – 7,886 square feet; $2,789 per square foot; 7 bedrooms; 9 bathrooms (view listing on realtor.com)

3503 Main Lodge Dr, Miami ($22,000,000) – 6 bedrooms, 8 baths, 11,253 square feet, $1,955 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#5 (Miami) 1000 Biscayne Blvd Unit 5401 ($23,000,000) – 5,200 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms; $2,500 per square foot (view listing on realtor.com)

#4. Unit Lphs, 2675 S Bayshore Dr, Miami ($24,000,000). This is a condensed version of the information.