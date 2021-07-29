Miami is launching a cryptocurrency called ‘Miami Coin’ to help fund city initiatives.

In August, Miami aims to launch a cryptocurrency that officials claim would help the city earn cash and expand its economy.

According to the Miami Herald, 30% of the revenue earned by the new digital currency MiamiCoin might be used to fund city activities.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez told Fox Business Tuesday that the popularity of MiamiCoin might result in the city receiving millions of dollars. “Obviously, Miami has now become…the bitcoin capital of the world,” he said.

“We’re also concentrating on differentiating our economy by developing a new wave of technical products that will encourage people to relocate to Miami and participate in our digital ecosystem,” he continued.

To launch the new digital coin, city officials are collaborating with CityCoins, a company that creates money for municipalities. According to the business, the Miami-specific money will be available for digital “mining” on August 3 and will be the first of its kind to hit the market.

Mining is the process of creating new cryptocurrencies and keeping track of cryptocurrency transactions on a digital ledger.

MiamiCoin will create a “ongoing crypto revenue stream for the city,” according to CityCoins, which may be used for a number of ventures.

In a statement, CityCoins said, “The city of Miami can chose to use its expanding crypto treasury to benefit the city and its citizens – think new public spaces, infrastructure improvements, hosting city events, hiring entrepreneurs, and more.”

Suarez has worked to establish Miami into a cryptocurrency hub. In June, he urged bitcoin miners in China who were encountering government opposition to relocate to Miami, praising the city’s cheap nuclear electricity, which can be used for cryptocurrency mining.

Suarez told CNBC, “We want to make sure that our city has a chance to compete.”

He explained, “We’re talking to a number of companies and basically telling them, ‘Hey, we want you to be here.'”

According to CityCoins, “en masse” of tech founders have relocated to the city.

“Miami has historically been a center of culture and creativity in the United States, and owing to technologically advanced leadership, the city has progressively taken center stage as a tech and crypto startup city over the last year,” the company claimed on its website in July. This is a condensed version of the information.