Miami Is Becoming the United States’ Crypto Capital; Gen Z Is Embracing Used Cars

Miami Is Becoming the United States' Crypto Capital

Miami, not New York, might become the epicenter of Bitcoin activity in the United States.

Because bitcoin is supposed to be decentralized, it’s unlikely that anything akin to Wall Street’s three big stock exchanges, large investment banks, and top rating agencies will emerge in Florida.

Top crypto talent, on the other hand, is congregating in Miami and may soon reach critical mass. What are the reasons for this? Cheap taxes, low operational costs, and a friendly business climate are all advantages.

In short, there’s no reason for financial firms to be based in New York when a fast, dependable Internet connection allows them to work from everywhere.

Kevin Kang, co-founder and principal of Miami-based BKCoin Capital, a digital assets hedge fund, told This website that “New York has high taxes and is also one of the toughest jurisdictions to start a crypto-related business.” “We took the decision not to make a statement, but to maximize our financial potential as well as Miami’s strong talent pool.”

Mayor Francis Suarez wants to catch the next wave of innovation and rebrand Miami as a financial centre rather than just a tourism and retirement destination.

In a white paper devoted to cryptocurrencies, the mayor stated, “The City of Miami is dedicated to being a model 21st century city.” “We believe that means embracing and supporting disruptive technologies that upset the status quo and improve how we connect. Bitcoin, a decentralized financial network that allows people all over the world to save and send money without the use of intermediary agents such as banks or payment processors, is a technology we believe will change the world.”

As he tries to recruit Bitcoin miners to the area after China shut down its operations, Suarez appeals to Miami’s low electrical costs thanks to the neighboring Turkey Point Nuclear Plant.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average cost per kilowatt hour in Miami is roughly 11 cents, compared to slightly over 13 cents nationally.

BitStop’s first Bitcoin ATM was installed in 2015, and the company now has machines around the Miami area, including at Miami International Airport, the 46th Street Mart, and Kwik Stop Hialeah.

