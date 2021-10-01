MGM Resorts has donated land for the construction of a memorial for the victims of the Las Vegas concert shooting.

According to the Associated Press, MGM Resorts International is giving two acres of property just off the Las Vegas Strip to erect a memorial for the 58 people murdered in the mass concert shooting on October 1, 2017. MGM owns Mandalay Bay, where the shooter gathered an arsenal of firearms and opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival crowd from his 32nd story suite.

The permanent memorial will be placed near a church where victims sought shelter and medical help after the shooting. According to the Associated Press, Tennille Pereira, chairwoman of a Clark County committee working on memorial preparations, said the finished memorial might be dedicated on the fifth anniversary of the shooting next year.

MGM’s donation comes as the firm and its insurers are nearing completion of a $800 million settlement with over 4,000 claimants in an effort to avoid having to go to court. The deal was the “proper thing for MGM to do,” according to Robert Eglet, a Las Vegas attorney who coordinated it.

“Resolving the matter is good for the community and the victims,” Eglet said.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

People who are recovering and some who are still grieving gathered on Friday to memorialize those who died and were injured in the bloodiest mass shooting in modern American history on the Las Vegas Strip four years ago.

“I was injured. Dee Ann Hyatt, whose daughter was also injured and whose brother died in the October 1, 2017, shooting, said, “Those physical wounds have healed.” “However, our family’s scars are permanent.”

During a sunrise ceremony at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas, Hyatt addressed a crowd of several hundred individuals.

Before a screen at an outdoor amphitheater that exhibited images of the deceased, she recalled her slain brother, Kurt von Tillow, a trucker from Northern California. That night, 58 individuals were slain, with two more dying afterwards. More than 850 people were hurt.

“Four years later, the impact of everything that transpired that night is still with us,” Hyatt added. “People prosper while others struggle to cope with physical and mental suffering, and our lives are forever altered.”

The morning commemoration included a song written by Matt Sky called “Four Years After,” which he sang. This is a condensed version of the information.