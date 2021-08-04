Mexico has filed a lawsuit against several gun manufacturers, alleging that their practices encourage the importation of illegal firearms from the United States.

According to the Associated Press, the Mexican government filed a lawsuit against six American gun makers on Wednesday, accusing them of illegal tactics that have resulted in increasing gun violence and bloodshed in the country.

Big names in the firearms industry are being sued, including Smith & Wesson Brands, Barret Firearms Manufacturing, Beretta U.S.A. Corp., Colt’s Manufacturing Co., and Glock.

In a federal court in Boston, the lawsuit was filed. According to the Associated Press, another defendant is Interstate Arms, a Boston-area wholesaler that sells weapons to U.S. dealers from all but one of the mentioned manufacturers.

The Mexican government claims that the firms are aware that their actions contribute to and assist gun trafficking into Mexico. Mexico is seeking restitution for the devastation that guns have caused in their country.

According to the lawsuit, the Mexican government is taking measures to “put an end to the immense damage that the Defendants produce by deliberately supporting the unlawful trafficking of their guns to drug cartels and other criminals in Mexico.” The great majority of guns discovered at crime scenes in Mexico were transported from the United States, according to the report.

In Mexico, the sale of firearms is strictly regulated and overseen by the Defense Department. The country’s formidable drug gangs, on the other hand, sneak thousands of firearms into Mexico.

In August 2019, a gunman opened fire in a Walmart, killing 23 people, including some Mexican citizens. Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said at the time that the administration will look into its legal alternatives. The administration said on Wednesday that recent court decisions in the United States influenced its decision to initiate the lawsuit.

It cited a California court decision allowing a lawsuit against Smith & Wesson to proceed, a lawsuit filed last week against Century Arms in connection with a 2019 shooting in Gilroy, California, and a $33 million settlement reached by Remington with some of the families whose children were killed in the mass school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.