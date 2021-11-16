Mexico claims to have arrested the ‘Narco Queen,’ putting a major cartel’s finances in jeopardy.

According to the Associated Press, Mexican authorities have arrested the wife of a major drug cartel’s leader.

Rosalinda González Valencia was arrested on November 15, according to the Attorney General’s office, the Defense Department, and the National Intelligence Center. Mike Vigil added to the statement, describing her as a “narco queen” with a history of drug trafficking in her family. Vigil previously worked for the Drug Enforcement Administration as an international operations chief.

González Valencia is the wife of cartel boss Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera, and the government saw her arrest as a major blow to the organization’s operations. Authorities believe she was involved in the Jalisco New Generation cartel’s financing in Jalisco, Mexico.

“She had all of the keys, all of El Mencho’s confidence, all of the information, and she was in charge of laundering the cartel’s money,” Vigil said.

The Jalisco New Generation cartel is the most well-known and violent in Mexico, having carried out multiple attacks on security forces and police. In 2015, cartel members used a rocket-propelled grenade to shoot down a military helicopter. The organization has been growing outside of Jalisco, into regions like Guanajuato and Michoacan.

Methamphetamine and fentanyl are the cartel’s main drugs of choice in the United States.

Rosalinda “N” was her formal name, but a federal official who spoke about the case on the condition of anonymity identified her as González Valencia.

In May of 2018, González Valencia was arrested but eventually released.

Her arrest comes as two of their children are detained in the United States, according to Vigil. Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, a dual citizen of the United States and Mexico, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in jail in June for her role in money laundering for the cartel.

Rubén, aka “El Menchito,” her brother, has pled not guilty to drug trafficking allegations but is still in jail awaiting trial.

As a result, Vigil believes their mother may be interested in “making some sort of arrangement to help her children.”

Last year in the capital, the Jalisco cartel attempted to assassinate Mexico City’s police head, wounding him and killing three people.

The cartel's tentacles are also creeping into Quintana Roo's Caribbean beach resorts.