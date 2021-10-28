Merrick Garland is asked by Ted Cruz if “Nazi Salutes” are a kind of protected free speech.

Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, a Republican, asked Attorney General Merrick Garland if Nazi salutes are legally recognized free expression.

Cruz asked the question during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday about a memo sent by the Department of Justice (DOJ) to the FBI and the offices of U.S. attorneys general.

The FBI and attorneys were urged to meet with federal and local law enforcement officials to “explore tactics for combating the rise in criminal conduct directed toward school personnel,” according to the document.

Illegal threats and harassment directed at teachers and school board members were expressly mentioned in the document. The DOJ was also not investigating heated remarks made by parents at school board meetings, according to the letter.

Parents and protestors objecting to school regulations such as mask mandates, the purported teaching of “critical racial theory,” and rules safeguarding transgender children have increased their threats and intimidation.

Cruz accused Garland of exaggerating threats against educators during the hearing on Wednesday. The majority of the claimed threats, according to Cruz, are “on their face non-violent.” “They include things like insults,” says the narrator. A Nazi salute is involved. “That’s one of the examples,” Cruz remarked, his face contorted in surprise. “Oh, my God!” Because he thought the measures were harsh, a parent gave a Nazi salute to the school board.” “Is it protected by the First Amendment for General Garland to give a Nazi salute to an elected official?” Cruz enquired.

Garland said, “Yes, it is.”

Cruz then claimed that Garland had compared the purported threats to “domestic terrorism” in his memo to the attorneys general and the FBI. Garland reiterated that he made no mention of domestic terrorism in his memo.

Cruz then claimed that Garland’s memo was based on a letter from the National School Boards Association dated September 29. (NSBA). “Acts of animosity, violence, and threats against public school employees… could be the equivalent of domestic terrorism and hate crimes,” the NSBA wrote. Garland informed Cruz that the letter from the NSBA didn’t bother him. Cruz then asked Garland if the Department of Justice believes parental acts to be equal to domestic terrorism. “That is incorrect,” Garland responded, implying that the DOJ does not consider the criminal threats to be acts of domestic terrorism.

In an October 22 memo, the NSBA apologized for its letter, saying, “There was. This is a condensed version of the information.