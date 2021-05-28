Mensa Accepts a 2-Year-Old as the Organization’s Youngest Member

Mensa, the world’s oldest and largest high-IQ society, has welcomed its youngest member, a 2-year-old.

Mensa admitted Kashe Quest of Los Angeles, California, after he passed the organization’s membership exam, which needs a score of at least 132 on the Stanford-Binet IQ test. According to the group’s website, passing the exam places a candidate in the top 2% of the population in terms of IQ.

“Kashe is clearly a wonderful addition to American Mensa,” Trevor Mitchell, executive director of American Mensa, said in a statement to People.

“We are honored to have her and to be able to assist her and her parents in overcoming the specific hurdles that talented children face.”

Sukhjit Athwal, Kashe’s mother, informed KTTV that her daughter has an IQ of 146, which is significantly higher than the American average of 98.

Kashe can count to 100 and knows more than 50 sign language signs, according to Athwal. She is also learning Spanish and can identify all 50 states by their shape and location alone.

“We began to realize how good her memory was. She simply picked things up extremely quickly and was very eager to learn,” Athwal told KTTV. “By the age of 17, 18 months, she had recognized every letter of the alphabet, as well as all of the numbers, colors, and shapes.”

According to the New York Post, the 2-year-old demonstrated her abilities when appearing on an edition of Good Day LA, accurately identifying the state of Mississippi.

Despite Kashe’s achievements at such a young age, Athwal stated that she does not want to “push anything” on her daughter and that she wants to ensure that she “has a childhood.”

“We’re kind of going at her pace, and we just want to make sure she stays as young as possible,” she explained. “At the end of the day, she’s still in toddlerhood.”

“So she’s still a typical two-year-old, with tantrums, negotiations, and everything,” says the mother.

Kashe is behaving normally for a toddler, but “it’s different because the way we communicate with her has to be different since she’s able to grasp just a little bit more,” according to Athwal.

Mensa has a membership of around 50,000 people. This is a condensed version of the information.