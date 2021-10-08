Men’s COVID vaccine immunity deteriorates faster than women’s, according to a new study.

After receiving the second dosage of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, men’s immunity dropped faster than women’s, according to a recent study.

Between December and July, approximately 5,000 health-care professionals in Israel were polled for the study, which was published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday.

Immunity was “significantly lowered” six months after getting the second Pfizer vaccine, according to the researchers, “particularly among men, persons 65 years of age or older, and persons with immunosuppression.”

Antibody counts were greater in women 65 and older than in men in the same age group. Researchers also discovered that by the end of the study, younger persons, between the ages of 18 and 45, had stronger immunity than older ones.

The study indicated that overall immunity in both sexes declined after six months.

“Published research on numerous vaccines, such as those against measles, mumps, and rubella, has revealed a slight drop in neutralizing antibody levels each year of 5 to 10%,” researchers stated. “Within months of immunization, we identified a considerable and quick decline in humoral response to the BNT162b2 vaccine.” The findings come as officials examine expanding the availability of COVID-19 booster shots to a broader population.

Only patients who had their last dose of Pfizer’s vaccination regimen at least six months ago are eligible for another injection currently in the United States.

In late September, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended the third dose for individuals 65 and older, people 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions, and adults at high risk of COVID-19 infection at work.

President Joe Biden remarked as he received his third jab live on television that the CDC’s guidelines expanded vaccine boosters to 60 million Americans.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has received applications for boosters from both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, but the FDA has not yet approved them. Next Monday, an outside group of FDA advisers will meet to analyze booster data from both businesses.

About the next meetings, Peter Marks, head of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said, "Vaccines are one of the most critical interventions for bringing an end to the ongoing pandemic." "It's vital that as many people as possible are eligible.