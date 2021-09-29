Men Would Give Her Their Room Keys, According to Disney World Tinker Bell Actress

When she disguised up as Tinker Bell at Disney’s theme parks, an actor said that married guys would hand her their hotel keys to her.

Sarah Daniels revealed the news in a TikTok video that has been viewed over 425,000 times after a commenter asked her, “How many dads end up hitting on you BECAUSE you’re the character?” Rather than because you’re a beautiful woman?”

“I feel like if dudes are going to be creeps and hit on you, they’re going to hit on you whether or not you’re a character or not,” Daniels, who frequently answers questions about her experiences at Disney theme parks on her TikTok account, said in the clip posted on September 23: “I feel like if dudes are going to be creeps and hit on you, they’re going to hit on you whether or not you’re a character or not.”

“However, there were other occasions, particularly as Tinker Bell, when married guys handed me keys to their hotel room and told me where they were staying.”

Daniels detailed how she would react in these situations in a follow-up video released with her 55,000 TikTok fans the next day.

“When somebody did this, it always took me off guard,” she added. “If I was having a problem, I would usually direct them to my character attendant since you’re not meant to say no. You’re not expected to just say no outright. No is not in your lexicon as a “facial character.”

“So, generally focus your attention on the character attendant, and they’ll deal with the creepy dads for you.”

Since it was posted five days ago, her follow-up video has been seen over 510,000 times, with many viewers expressing their outrage at the men’s behavior.

One user wondered aloud, “Did they anticipate you to show up as Tinker Bell?”

“Oh my god,” I exclaimed. Another wrote, “I’m not sure why I’m surprised, but wow.”

A third commenter said, “I can’t even fathom how people just do that.”

