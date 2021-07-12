Men Threaten to Vandalize UNC Memorial: ‘It’d Be Nice to Have a Couple Slaves’

On the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill campus, two males threatened to vandalize a memorial for enslaved and free African Americans.

The two unnamed guys may be seen holding Confederate flags and sitting on the Unsung Founders Memorial in various videos released to Twitter by UNC Anti-Racist Alerts.

While making a whipping motion in the video, one of the men says, “It’d be wonderful to have a couple of slaves.” “It would be nice.” I wish I had three or four of them. Clean the house and mow the lawn.”

The man then appeared to indicate that he intended to hire a Black maid “to piss everyone off.”

The same man can be seen recommending that acid be poured on top of the memorial in a second video provided by UNC Anti-Racist Alerts, which is not linked with the school or law enforcement.

“I can’t wait for this to be demolished…

According to the tweet, the man responded, “I’m not going to do it, but I know some people that will.”

The two males may be seen sitting on the memorial brandishing Confederate flags in another photo shared by UNC Anti-Racist Alerts. One of the men may be seen with his hand flashing a “white power sign.” The tweet claims that “Both used the n-word to refer to the Black students on campus as well as the monument.

According to UNC's virtual museum, the institution dedicated the Unsung Founders Memorial in 2005 "to pay tribute to the millions of enslaved and free African Americans