Men in Florida Catch 12-Foot Gator: ‘OK, He’s Pretty Big… OK, He’s Really Big,’ says the narrator.

After waiting three years for a permit, two Florida guys just caught a 12-foot alligator. The men successfully bagged the gator on their first attempt, according to ABC affiliate WEAR.

WEAR reported that the catch took place on the Perdido River on Monday morning. According to Fox 29, Andy Sokol and his friend Tanner were aiming to catch an eight-foot alligator — enough meat for a barbeque. Instead, they got a lot more than they expected.

“We were thinking, ‘OK, he’s very huge,’ when we got a hook in him. We were like, ‘OK, he’s very large,’ when we saw this giant foot and this giant tail come up near to the boat “WEAR was informed by Sokol.

The men eventually won after a two-hour “fight.”

Sokol continued, “It was clearly a different kind of war.” “It’ll undoubtedly make your heart race. The little boat, I believe, added to that sensation. But it was enjoyable, to say the least.” Sokol and his friend waited three years for a hunting permission, as previously stated. More than 15,000 people apply for a statewide alligator hunting permit each year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC), but only 7,000 permits are available.

Those who are chosen at random will receive an alligator trapping license, a harvest permit for a specific area, and two CITES tags. By the end of the season, permit holders must report their harvest and return any unused tags to the FWC.

Sokol told WEAR that the event was life-changing and that he hopes to secure a permission for the harvest next year.

More than a million alligators live in Florida. Floridians can contribute in the species’ management through the statewide harvest program.

According to the FWC’s website, fully mature alligators are between six and twelve feet long. The state of Florida’s longest alligator, however, was a 14-foot 3-1/2-inch male from Brevard County.

A Florida man recently went viral for catching an alligator using a trash can, according to latest alligator news. According to the Washington Newsday, Abdul Gene Malik was able to back the gator up against a wall before slamming the trash can lid on the reptile’s head. The gator then creeps inside the garbage can, allowing it to be emptied. This is a condensed version of the information.