Men Are Shocked to Learn About Severe Birth Control Side Effects: ‘I’d Rather Get Pregnant,’ they Say.

Two men’s reactions to reading the birth control pill’s negative effects have gone viral online, highlighting the lack of awareness about exactly how much women’s bodies go through.

@squishxy, a TikTok user, posted the video two days ago, recording her and her roommate’s horror at learning about the probable adverse effects of contraceptive tablets.

The film was released just months after an internet debate centered on the contraceptive pill’s side effects in response to the AstraZeneca vaccine’s danger of blood clots.

“My roommate and I had our boyfriends read our birth control side effects,” she wrote on the screen, the two guys reading from the pill’s enormous printed booklet.

“Are you going to have a stroke?” one worriedly inquired as he read.

He subsequently inquired, as the other male looked at his sheet, “What the f**k is angina pectoris?” According to the National Health Service of the United Kingdom, angina pectoris is chest pain caused by a reduction in blood supply to the heart muscles.

Every side effect listed looked to be comically shocking to the two men, who continued to read them out each time. One of the boyfriends said, “That’s pretty f***ed up buddy.”

The other concurred, “This s**t is insane.”

In a follow-up video, one said, “I’d rather get pregnant than take this s**t.”

#fyp #MakeItCinematic #girls original sound – Mia @squishxytiktok pls don’t take this one down this is so funny to me #fyp #MakeItCinematic #girls original sound – Mia

The video, which can be viewed here, has had over 16 million views in only two days and has been inundated with comments from women amused by the men’s reactions.

One reader remarked, “They teamed up to develop out birth control.”

Another remarked, “They look like two befuddled dads attempting to read a map.”

“It’s really vital to teach your boyfriends about these risks and issues,” a TikTok user remarked.

In 2017-2019, 65.3 percent of women aged 15 to 49 in the United States used contraception, with 14 percent using oral contraceptive tablets, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Minor headaches and bloating are possible adverse effects, as can blood clots and strokes, though these are extremely rare.

This time last year, This is a condensed version of the information.